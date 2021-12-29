Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

NYSE:AP opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.06. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.