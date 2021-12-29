Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $160,433,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

