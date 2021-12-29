MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Up 1.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares were up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 16,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,701,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGI. Barclays cut their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $689.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.45.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.