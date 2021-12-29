Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

