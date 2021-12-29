Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 70,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,756,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

