Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

MCO stock opened at $399.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.93. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.