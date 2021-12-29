MoonTrust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $849.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $849.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.04 or 0.07795637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.86 or 1.00048023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00072995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007810 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

