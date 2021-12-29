Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSBK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 31,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

