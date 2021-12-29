Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,129 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 181,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,106. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

