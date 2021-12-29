Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,068. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.