Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,307 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. 86,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.