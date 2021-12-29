M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 13,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MEDP opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,297 shares of company stock worth $61,941,877. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

