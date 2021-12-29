M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,753 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

