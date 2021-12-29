M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Remark were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 1,137.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Remark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Remark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Remark by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 279,932 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.47. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 238.62% and a net margin of 415.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

