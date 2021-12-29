M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 265.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME stock opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $483.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.75.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

