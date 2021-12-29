M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

