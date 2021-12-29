N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 3.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Approximately 450,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,596,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

