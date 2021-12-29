Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 136.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,066. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.