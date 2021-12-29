Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $490.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.28. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

