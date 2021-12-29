NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $806.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.