Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,456. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

