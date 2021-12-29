NestEGG Coin (EGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $107,981.98 and approximately $88.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031748 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

