NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $56,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 120,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

