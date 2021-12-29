Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

