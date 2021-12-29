Neutron (NTRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,100.19

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $24,100.19 and $52.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.