New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 235.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

