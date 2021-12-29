New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.48 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in GATX by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

