New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 667 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,521 shares of company stock worth $2,186,159 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.