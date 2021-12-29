Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Newmont reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

