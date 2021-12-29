Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,752,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.48% of Newmont worth $1,072,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

