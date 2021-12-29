NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $2,700.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00311771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

