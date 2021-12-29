NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $8,663.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00314162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

