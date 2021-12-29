NFI Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.85. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.