NFTX Market Cap Tops $34.85 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. NFTX has a market cap of $34.85 million and $560,624.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $85.70 or 0.00179110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars.

