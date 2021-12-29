Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

