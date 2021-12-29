NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 76,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in NIKE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 34.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 406,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.83. 77,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,624. The company has a market cap of $267.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.