NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.53

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 765142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,371 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

