Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) vs. BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Head to Head Survey

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and BOQI International Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BOQI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and BOQI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A BOQI International Medical -25.47% -39.37% -20.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and BOQI International Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $40.19 million 1.55 -$13.09 million N/A N/A BOQI International Medical $12.85 million 1.51 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

BOQI International Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of BOQI International Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of BOQI International Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group beats BOQI International Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.