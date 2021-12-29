Nord/LB Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €58.00 ($65.91) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.16 ($61.55).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

