Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NYSE BG opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

