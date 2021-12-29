Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

