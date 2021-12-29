Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.68 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total transaction of $783,506.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,223 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,146 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $542.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -114.60 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

