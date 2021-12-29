Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $332.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.83.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

