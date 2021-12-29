Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 39,955 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

