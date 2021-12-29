Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 16,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,063,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.