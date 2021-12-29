Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$37.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$36.07 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

