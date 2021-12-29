NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $4,955,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

