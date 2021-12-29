Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 8,261 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 454,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,732,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

