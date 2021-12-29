Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $95.49. 1,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

