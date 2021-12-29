Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. 268,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,896,973. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.